Lexington man accused of shooting his brother in the head
Cameren Fisher is charged with assault after his older brother was shot in the head. (Source: WKYT)
June 17, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 10:30 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged one person in connection to a late-night shooting.

Cameren Fisher is charged with assault.

The shooting happened on Atiya Place off Winchester Road Tuesday night.

Lexington police said Fisher pulled up in a car and shot his older brother in the head, then drove off.

Police tell WKYT the victim was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fisher was arrested Wednesday morning on Alexandria Drive.

