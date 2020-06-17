Office of Unemployment Insurance now offering in-person services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As coronavirus-related restrictions ease across Kentucky, the state’s Office of Unemployment Insurance will offer in-person services for residents “experiencing issues with their unemployment insurance benefits.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that the OUI will provide in-person services Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters at 275 E. Main St. in Frankfort. Signage will direct claimants to assistance.
For Kentuckians who have waited the longest on their claims, there will be a line on Thursday for those who filed their unemployment claims in March. On Friday, there will be a line for those who filed in March and April.
