StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

You have to have “drivers" in these setups and there won’t be really much of one until Sunday when a front approaches. That front will likely washout and another wave moves in next week. This is when we could enter a period of active weather with clusters of strong thunderstorms moving down from the northwest. That is all we can say about that setup for now as we need to know more about the frontal placement and angle. But at least the players will be on the field for that setup.