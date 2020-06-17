StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

This has been a fantastic stretch of weather for June! At least this year we are just putting our toes in at times when it comes to the summer heat.
Of course, that is about to change as we take on more of a south flow that will increase the humidity and thunderstorm coverage.
You have to have “drivers" in these setups and there won’t be really much of one until Sunday when a front approaches. That front will likely washout and another wave moves in next week. This is when we could enter a period of active weather with clusters of strong thunderstorms moving down from the northwest. That is all we can say about that setup for now as we need to know more about the frontal placement and angle. But at least the players will be on the field for that setup.
It will become hot and humid but I don’t see days and days of excessive heat or anything like that. We all know that hits in October now :-/
Be safe!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.