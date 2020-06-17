Tiz the Law is 6-5 morning line favorite in Belmont Stakes

(WAVE) - Florida Derby champ Tiz the Law drew post #8 in a field of 10 and was made the 6-5 morning line favorite for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park.
The Belmont, traditionally the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, will be the first in the series for the first time.
It will also be run at a shortened 1 1/8 mile distance, making it the shortest of the three races. The race has been run at 1 1/2 miles since 1925.
Tiz the Law last raced on March 28, which will give him 12 weeks between races.
“I was hoping to get five or seven or something like that, so we’ll take eight,” trainer Barclay Tagg said after the post position draw. Tagg trained 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Funny Cide. He finished second to Empire Maker in the 2003 Belmont Stakes. Sackatoga Stable, the group of friends from New York, owned Funny Cide and also own Tiz the Law.
The second choice in the morning line is Sole Volante at 9-2. He’ll break from post #2 trainer Patrick Biancone. Sole Volante won an allowance race at Gulfstream Park on June 10.
“He needed that race ‚fitness wise, he’s really just improved since that race,” assistant trainer Andie Biancone said. “He came out super fresh and happy and we were just like, you know what, let’s go, let’s take a shot at it.”
The third choice in the morning line is Dr. Post. One of two entrants for three-time Belmont winning trainer Todd Pletcher. Dr. Post is unbeaten in two starts in 2020.
Tap It to Win will attempt to give trainer Mark Casse a second straight Belmont triumph and a third straight win in the Triple Crown. Casse trained War of Will won the 2019 Preakness Stakes and Sir Winston won last year’s Belmont. Tap It to Win is also unbeaten in two starts this year and won a 1 1/16 allowance race impressively at Belmont Park on June 4.
Here is the field from the rail out:
1 Tap It to Win 6-1
2 Sole Volante 9-2
3 Max Player 15-1
4 Modernist 15-1
5 Farmington Road 15-1
6 Fore Left 30-1
7 Jungle Runner 50-1
8 Tiz the Law 6-5
9 Dr Post 5-1
10 Pneumatic 8-1
Post time is 5:42 p.m. on Saturday and you can watch the race live on WAVE 3 News and NBC.
