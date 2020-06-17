VIDEO: Protester hit by vehicle, 17 arrests made in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Seventeen people were taken into custody and one person was hit by a vehicle after protesters blocked roads in downtown Louisville.
The protesters began blocking the intersection of Sixth and Jefferson streets around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. The group then moved to Fifth and Jefferson streets.
In a Real Time Crime Center video provided by Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington, it shows an altercation between a driver and protesters. Protesters approached the vehicle and one was hit as the driver took off. Another protester then appeared to pull a gun on the driver of the vehicle and protesters ran after the car.
The condition of the person who was hit has not been released. Washington said police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.
A video of the same event sent to the WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters showed the moments before the person was hit.
In that video, one of the protesters was seen holding a blowhorn walking down the street. One car was forced to turn around when the protester blocked the road.
Then another car approached and the man with the blowhorn was seen blocking the vehicle. After a short amount of time, the vehicle began to retreat and another group of people joined and confronted the driver. The group then tried to get the driver out of the car. That’s when the driver sped off and hit one of the protesters.
Washington said police have repeatedly told protesters not to block traffic and that is the reason officers intervened.
The 17 people who were taken into custody are facing charges including inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway, harassment with contact, fleeing and assault, Washington said.
In addition to the arrests, police confiscated one gun and towed five vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
