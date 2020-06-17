Violence continues in Louisville; 5 shot in 5 hours Tuesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday night, there was an average of one person shot an hour during a span of five hours.
There were a total of six shootings that night, adding to one of the most violent weeks Louisville has seen.
In the last six days leading up to Wednesday, 19 people have been shot, plus another five were killed.
The shootings come as the city faces more violence, unrest and looting at the hands of protesters and as officers work longer shifts to cover protest details.
Homicide detectives, who also have to respond to shootings, have been trying to keep up with the violence. The unit is also having to supply officers to cover the protests.
One of the shootings on Sunday night took place at Louisville’s Skate Park. Four people were shot, plus another person was murdered. WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained exclusive video of that shooting. It showed what appearsd to be young people in a gun battle. Four of them are seen ducking behind cars and shooting down the street. All four had guns.
The shootings have happened in different neighborhoods, from Chariot Run Court in Valley Station to the Russell neighborhood, and separate shootings at Park Hill on Monday and Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.