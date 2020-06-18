Another policy change announced for LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder announced a new policy Thursday.
Officers now will be required to intervene if they see their colleagues using excessive force during an arrest.
The new standard is the latest in the city’s and the department’s recent efforts to wash out police brutality, the hot-button issue that has prompted protests across the country in recent weeks.
“If someone is passively watching like in the George Floyd case when they should be intervening, we will look at that on a case-by-case basis,” Schroeder said. “If discipline is appropriate in those cases, that’s something we have to look at and possibly administer.”
The intervention could be verbal or even physical to protect the person under arrest.
On the heels of the high-profile shooting death of Breonna Taylor, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad was fired, no-knock warrants have been outlawed and all officers will be issued body cameras. Fischer promised even more changes for LMPD are in the works.
