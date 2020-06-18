Beshear announces 234 new cases of coronavirus, 3 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, and three more deaths.
During his media briefing at the Kentucky History Center, Beshear said there have been a total of 13,197 cases throughout the crisis, adding that the state has lost 520 residents to the virus that has caused a global panic this year.
A total of 3,506 people have recovered from the coronavirus, the governor said.
Of the new cases, Beshear said, 43 were reported in Jefferson County, and 33 are from Shelby County. The three fatalities were a 79-year-old man from Perry County, a 91-year-old woman from Jefferson County and an 87-year-old man from Logan County.
Other noteworthy data:
+ A total of 333,267 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus
+ 2,482 residents have been hospitalized; 400 are currently in a Kentucky hospital
+ 975 have been in an ICU; 68 are currently in an ICU
