Bloomingdale City Council asks mayor to resign after controversial Facebook post

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Bloomingdale City Council is asking the mayor to resign after a controversial post on Facebook about privilege.
The planned council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday has also been canceled. The city states it is due to agenda items being removed.
Below is the updated statement released by city council:
PREVIOUS STORY: Reaction pouring in Wednesday after Bloomingdale’s mayor made a controversial post to a public Facebook group regarding the discussion of privilege.
That post has since been deleted but its impact is now inspiring a peaceful protest by those opposed to his comments.
Putting it simply, co-organizer of the protest Hannah Minter says she can’t just sit quietly anymore and allow what she feels is, racist rhetoric to be brushed over, especially coming from the mayor of her hometown.
“By doing this interview, I’m probably going to be the most hated white woman in Bloomingdale,” said Minter
But after seeing a Facebook post from Bloomingdale Mayor Ben Rozier Tuesday night, Minter couldn’t stay quiet any longer
“Basically what he posted was about privilege and how people were privileged if they were on food stamps or welfare.”
In the now deleted post, Mayor Rozier claims, among other things, privilege is wearing expensive shoes without having a job. Having the ability to protest without worrying about calling off work.
Comments Minter believes were clearly directed at a specific group.
“Long story short, he used a bunch of racial stereotypes to completely deflect away from the matter at hand, which is white privilege.”
However, many, including the mayor, were quick to point out that he never mentions a specific race or skin color in the post.
But for Belinda Brown, who works in Bloomingdale, she felt it was clear who the mayor was singling out.
“You’re supposed to represent everybody, not just a chosen few and that seemed like he’s only representing a chosen few.”
Something Minter feels the mayor and others have gotten away with for too long.
“It’s a small town where people feel like they can say racially inappropriate things because they feel there’s no repercussions and that’s not the case.”
In response this weekend they’ll be holding a peaceful protest at City Hall. A protest Minter says has already been met with opposition.
“They don’t want it. They said they were going to bring out Confederate flags.”
But she isn't backing down.
“I’m sure there’s a potential for violence but at the end of the day, without big action, there’s no big change.”
Bloomingdale City Council did send out a release regarding the mayor’s post saying in part,”this action taken by Mayor Rozier is his action and his alone.”
Adding that they, “In no way condone or endorse any single or collective posts made by the Mayor.”
The statement can be read below:
At this time Mayor Rozier has not returned our calls for comment on this story.
The protest will be held Saturday June 20 at 2 p.m. at Bloomingdale City Hall.
