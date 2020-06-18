FORECAST: A few thunderstorms possible this afternoon

- THIS AFTERNOON: A few thunderstorms back in the forecast
- FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: The heat builds with highs pushing 90° or higher
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Temperatures rise into the middle 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. The area of low pressure to our east will move westward and allow for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon mainly along and east of I-65.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms come to an end this evening, leaving us partly cloudy with lows in the 60s overnight.
Friday will be hot and humid with an isolated shower and thunderstorm chance in the afternoon. Highs rise to near 90 degrees. Friday night features mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s.
Saturday will be hot and mainly dry with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Father’s Day as a cold front approaches.
