FORECAST: Heating up for the first weekend of summer!

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Any thunderstorm chances would be short-lived once the sun sets this evening. Those have mainly been to our south and east. Otherwise, you can expect a partly cloudy warmer and more humid night with lows in the 60s.
Friday will be hot and humid with an isolated shower and thunderstorm chance in the afternoon. Highs rise to nearly 90 degrees.
Friday night features partly cloudy skies and lows near 70 degrees. Summer officially begins at 5:43 p.m. on Saturday.
Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s are expected Saturday as the heat continues to build this weekend. 94° is the hottest temperature Louisville has seen in 2020 so far.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Father’s Day as a cold front approaches.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.