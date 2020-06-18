LMPD: Driver who hit protester with car not facing charges

Protester hit by vehicle
By Shellie Sylvestri | June 18, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 11:22 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver seen in a widely-circulated video running over a protester in downtown Louisville Wednesday turned themselves in to police, LMPD reported. However, the department is not charging her.

Darius Anderson and Brioanna Richards
Darius Anderson and Brioanna Richards (Source: LMDC)

The incident near 6th Street and Liberty Street in the morning rush was captured on a real-time LMPD crime camera.

Police told WAVE 3 News protesters blocked the intersection and stood in front of the woman’s car with a megaphone. Then, during a verbal confrontation with the protesters, someone ripped out one of the driver’s dreadlocks.

When someone pulled a gun out, she told police she sped away and accidentally hit a protester.

When she stopped at a red light a block later, someone pointed a gun at her. Police say that man, who is seen in the video, is 21-year-old Darius Anderson. He passed the gun off to 19-year-old Brioanna Richards.

Anderson and Richards are charged with rioting, disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway. Anderson also faces additional charges of 1st-degree wanton endangerment.

