LMPD: Driver who ran over protester not facing charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver seen in a widely-circulated video running over a protester in downtown Louisville Wednesday turned themselves in to police, LMPD reported. However, the department is not charging her.
The incident near 6th Street and Liberty Street in the morning rush was captured on a real-time LMPD crime camera.
Police told WAVE 3 News protesters blocked the intersection and stood in front of the woman’s car with a megaphone. Then, during a verbal confrontation with the protesters, someone ripped out one of the driver’s dreadlocks.
When someone pulled a gun out, she told police she sped away and accidentally hit a protester.
When she stopped at a red light a block later, someone pointed a gun at her. Police say that man, who is seen in the video, is 21-year-old Darius Anderson. He passed the gun off to 19-year-old Brioanna Richards.
Anderson and Richards are charged with rioting, disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway. Anderson also faces additional charges of 1st-degree wanton endangerment.
