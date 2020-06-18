Local Summer Basketball Camps Set to Return

Valentine has been holding basketball camps since his last year at U of L back in 1986. He actually runs two camps. One at the KFC Yum! Center and the other at Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville. He says the rules and protocols are vastly different, but he plans on running them just the same, closer to the guidelines set forth by Kentucky who currently has stricter rules. “The restrictions in Indiana are a little bit less than Kentucky, but we’re going to keep it consistent,” said Valentine.