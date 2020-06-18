Local Summer Basketball Camps Set to Return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Busy parents and bored children now have something to look forward to. Basketball camps are returning next month, but they won’t look the same.
Bellarmine head coach, Scott Davenport and member of U of L’s 1986 national championship team, Robbie Valentine both plan on opening their annual basketball camps next month. Both say the camps will look different from year’s past. Everything from checking participant’s temperatures everyday to fewer kids assigned to a coach per session.
Valentine has been holding basketball camps since his last year at U of L back in 1986. He actually runs two camps. One at the KFC Yum! Center and the other at Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville. He says the rules and protocols are vastly different, but he plans on running them just the same, closer to the guidelines set forth by Kentucky who currently has stricter rules. “The restrictions in Indiana are a little bit less than Kentucky, but we’re going to keep it consistent,” said Valentine.
Davenport also promises to abide by set guidelines. “Three hour sessions, 9 am - 12 pm. We’ll disinfect. Clean everything, and then all new groups come in the afternoon from 1pm - 4pm,” said Davenport. With protocols and guidelines ever changing, Davenport says his camp will be able to adjust. “If the state relaxes the guidelines, and there’s more interaction for play, we’ll certainly follow their directives,” said Davenport.
Davenport’s camp dates are set for the weeks of July 6th, 20th, and 27th. Head to buknights.com for more details. Valentine’s Camp dates are July 6th-10th in Jeffersonville, and July 10th-13th in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center. Head to kfcyumcenter.com for details.
