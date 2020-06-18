Long lines persist as Kentuckians continue to seek in-person unemployment help

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third consecutive day, people from across Kentucky traveled to Frankfort in hopes of getting their unemployment issues resolved. It meant another day of lines resulting in stories of both agony and ecstasy, as overwhelmed workers helped some people, but not all.
Thursday, those services were provided at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in Frankfort, instead of a pop-up location near the Capitol building. It was a new location, but several things remained the same - the lines were long and people were in need of help.
"It's been hard," said Victoria Brown, who applied for, but has not received unemployment insurance for three months. "I've got bills stacked this high at home. Then, I've got to move in two weeks. I don't have any money to pay for anything."
Shay Woodson, who was also in line, said she is beginning to default on some debts she owed.
"I filed in April and I haven't heard from anybody," Woodson said. "I haven't gotten an email a phone call or anything like that. I was hoping to get assistance today."
That was also the case for many others Tuesday and Wednesday when scores showed up at the state capitol.
By the end of the second day of pop-up assistance, Kentucky House Republican leaders wrote in a statement 1,100 people had been served, but 50,000 were still waiting for help statewide.
The statement Thursday applauded Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for providing impromptu, in-person assistance, but was largely critical that it didn't happen sooner and wasn't geographically farther reaching.
"This is the first time that many of these people really need government, and it is failing them," it read.
Beshear, Wednesday, said he is moving to serve more people during his daily press conference.
“The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet working with the Labor Cabinet is working to identify additional times and locations for in-person services,” Beshear said.
Thursday, government workers took a more organized approach to help people by handing out tickets to some in line.
"This is your ticket to get in the door," one woman distributing them said. "Do not lose your ticket."
To those desperately waiting weeks to get their claims handled, to say getting a ticket was a relief would be an understatement.
"If I could turn to flips, I would turn to flips," Brown exclaimed. "This is the ticket."
Down the line, right at the point where tickets ran out, people were not quite as happy.
"There's a lot of us that are very upset that it cut off right in front of us," Woodson, who had been in line for hours, said.
Others upset said they have been trying to get help multiple days in a row or had to travel hours for it Thursday.
"I can only speak for myself," Woodson said. "I know that I'm going to get help eventually. So, I'm glad somebody is being seen and they're actually doing something for somebody."
Not all voiced that same optimism, but many stayed in line hopeful there was something to it.
Beshear said Wednesday that the OUI will provide in-person services Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters at 275 E. Main St. in Frankfort. Signage will direct claimants to assistance.
For Kentuckians who waited for the longest on their claims, there will be a line on Thursday for those who filed their unemployment claims in March. On Friday, there will be a line for those who filed in March and April.
Anyone with questions about the process can click here.
