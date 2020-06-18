Louisville health officials release latest COVID-19 numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Thursday the latest numbers in their fight against COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
According to Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Metro Health and Wellness, the total number of confirmed cases of the virus now sits at 3,281. That’s up 309 from a week ago and 44 from Wednesday. Moyer said the number of deceased individuals is now at 196, up seven from last week and two from Wednesday.
On the other side of that same coin, nearly 2,600 patients have recovered from the virus. There have been almost 600 new recoveries since last week.
Moyer said Louisville also had the first positive case in a first responder in weeks, someone working within EMS. The total number of first responders infected the city remains below 50.
One thing the city looks to do now is focus on contact tracing. That’s when they get information on who’s been in contact with infected people and how those people are doing.
“We call them every single day for up to 14 days to see what they feel,” said Karen Handmaker, who is leading the city’s contact tracing efforts, “to see what help they need, medical care or other essential services. This makes sure that every body has somebody to talk to about how they’re doing and let us know something that we might be able to help them with.”
Handmaker said they’ve already hired 50 contact tracers, most of them with health care or social work backgrounds. She also said it’s very important that if you get a call from their office that you pick up the phone and you talk to them.
Metro Health and Wellness says people have been pretty receptive to wanting to protect their families and their communities.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.