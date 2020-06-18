Metro Council members finalizing budget amid calls to defund police

"We then, the next budget cycle fully funded that for a whole year and they are doing great things," Kramer said. "Having St. John's Day Center do that work takes some of the pressure off of police because police would be the ones to call for that. We didn't have to reduce the police department's budget to accomplish that. And I think, again, when the dialogue is you have to take money away from this in order to pay that, we're creating enemies we shouldn't be creating."