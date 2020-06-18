Metro Council members finalizing budget amid calls to defund police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council is finalizing its budget for the year ahead at a time when some in the community are calling on the city to defund the police.
Council members have been in talks about the budget for weeks now.
"It'll be a budget unlike we've done before," Metro Council President David James said. "It's not about if we're gonna not fund this or not fund the police, we should do both. It's not or, it's and. And I hear what people are saying about defunding the police and we'll look at those issues, but it's about making sure we also provide those services in the areas people are concerned about."
The movement of defunding the police is generally seen as redirecting resources and responsibility away from law enforcement and into other social programs, like counseling, health and education programs.
Some Metro Council members told WAVE 3 News they agree more of those services need to be supported, but they also believe the police department needs to be funded.
Councilman Kevin Kramer said from the beginning of the budget discussions this year, the focus has been on the systemic issues and how to address the root causes.
"I think the first thing we need to do is stop this narrative that says we have certain people in the community are automatically enemies of other certain people in the community. I think that's a dangerous road to go down," Kramer said. "In the midst of the budget, what I would say is, this is not the right time to move money away from the police department."
Kramer said he understands people’s desires to reallocate money from the police department to social service areas, but he believes the city should be looking at those social services areas at the same time. The city designated about a half a million dollars to help find relief for the homeless population last year. Kramer said the St. John’s Day Center created a day program to reach out to people on the streets who are suffering from mental illness.
"We then, the next budget cycle fully funded that for a whole year and they are doing great things," Kramer said. "Having St. John's Day Center do that work takes some of the pressure off of police because police would be the ones to call for that. We didn't have to reduce the police department's budget to accomplish that. And I think, again, when the dialogue is you have to take money away from this in order to pay that, we're creating enemies we shouldn't be creating."
Kramer added that the conversations around the country regarding police funding is something the city has talked about before.
"If you look at any budget debates in years past, we've had these discussions," Kramer said.
Councilman Anthony Piagentini echoed that and said he agrees there needs to be action to invest in programs and policies that work that help under-served communities in Louisville.
"There are communities that have suffered from a history of inequity and mistreatment and that needs to be, we're not going to solve it overnight," Piagentini said. "It took decades to get here, arguably hundreds of years, but every year we should be looking at what changes and alterations can we make to have the whole city win."
Piagentini said he's against the defunding idea and believes the city needs to pay officers better.
"It's a mistake to defund the police," Piagentini said. "That does not mean I'm not supportive, and I think you are going to see some very concrete action on how we are investing in programs and policies that have shown results and work and that will support particularly underserved and African American communities in Louisville."
Piagentini said there is talk about investing in food stores and taking a look at vacant and abandoned homes.
Councilman Mark Fox agreed with his colleagues, saying he does not believe funding should be cut from police. He, too, has noticed more and more officers opting to work at other
"I don't agree with any defunding of the LMPD," Fox said. "I do agree with some reallocation of responsibilities, like some of the things may be better suited to be dealt with by social services much like the homeless, like mental illness. Things such as that that there may be a better person."
Fox, a retired police officer, said he agrees social services need to be focused on to help take thing off police officer's plate.
"But the money that supports them needs to stay within the agency and provide these officers a fair and living wage to stop that talent loss that we've been seeing over the past couple of years," he said.
Metro Council will have to approve a budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 by June 30.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.