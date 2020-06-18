Metro Council President Joins Rotary Club discussion on race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council President David James had a lot to say about the past of Louisville.
“I think in Louisville, which is one of the most segregated cities in the country, we have to look at our history of where we came from and red lining and where it all came from.“ Metro Council President David James said.
“We see all these historic buildings, but we don’t really recognize what that’s all about. People don’t realize the square they’re protesting in, Jefferson Square, is where they collected tax money for selling slaves. That’s how the City Hall, my office, is in was built, slave money. The street that goes up and down Jefferson and Main was built by slaves.”
Another guest at the event was Keturah Herron with the ACLU Kentucky.
Rotary Club is a global network of business and professional leaders who step forward to take on some of the toughest challenges in their communities.
Louisville’s branch is now starting a series of discussion on race relations and how the city can move forward.
The group meets every Thursday on Zoom for now.
