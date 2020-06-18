Multi-use development under construction in Clarksville

By BROOKE MCAFEE | News and Tribune
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (News and Tribune) - A $22-million mixed-use development is taking shape in south Clarksville.
Construction is underway for the Bolt + Tie project, a four-story building on Woerner Avenue that will include both luxury apartments and commercial space. The property is to open next spring, with pre-leasing to start in the fall.
It will be Southern Indiana’s first “live-work-play community,” according to a news release from Elevate Office, an Indianapolis-based company that will lease the property’s commercial spaces starting in 2021.
Jeffersonville-based Cornerstone Group is partnering with Envoy Inc. of Indianapolis to develop the project. Envoy’s Elevate Office Suites will take up a large portion of the development with 70 office spaces, 12 small commercial spaces, two high-tech conference rooms and a co-working space. The property will also include a restaurant space.
Floors two through four will include nearly 100 studio and one-to-two-bedroom apartments. The building will also feature a rooftop patio and outdoor kitchen for residents.
The project is behind Water Tower Square, and near the former Colgate-Palmolive plant. Road improvements on Woerner Avenue will also be completed in time for the opening of the building, according to Dylan Fisher, redevelopment director for the Town of Clarksville.
Cornerstone Group has owned Water Tower Square business park for decades, and when the town adopted its master plan for redeveloping south Clarksville, the company was a “realistic and ideal” development partner for the town, Fisher said.
The Bolt + Tie project was announced last year, and construction began in February. It is the town’s first mixed-use project in south Clarksville, Fisher said.
The Bolt + Tie project is a major step in bringing the town’s redevelopment plan for south Clarksville into fruition, Fisher said.
“I think this project really signifies that the south Clarksville master plan is in play and moving forward, and it will help more outside investments and developers to come to our community and build similar buildings in south Clarksville,” he said.
This month, the town will also be taking possession of the neighboring Marathon site and seeking development partners for the 24-acre property to build another multi-use project, and an Aloft hotel is among the plans for the Colgate building. The town has invested $6 million in infrastructure improvements for Woerner Avenue.
“After two decades of envisioning and planning for the redevelopment of that industrial area in the community, we’ve now put [the plan] in place,” Fisher said. “This construction really couldn’t come at a better time for Clarksville.”
Scott Baldwin, president of Envoy, Inc., said in a news release that the company is “excited to be a part of this transformational project in Clarksville.
“Bolt + Tie was thoughtfully designed to connect people with where they live, work, and play and embodies the intentional lifestyle that appeals to people looking for a vibrant place to be,” he said in the release.
The building’s view of the Louisville skyline and the Ohio River will be one of the highlights of the development, Fisher said.
“It’s a pretty unique project for Clarksville specifically, but also for our region,” he said.
A.D. Stonecipher, Clarksville Town Council member and president of the town’s redevelopment commission, said he is excited to see new businesses and residents come to Clarksville through the Bolt + Tie project.
It is a “catalyst” project to help attract other investors to Clarksville and Woerner Avenue, he said.
“It’s very exciting to see what is a very historic block in Clarksville really come to life and receive new life after 16 years of fairly low-profile dormancy period,” he said. “So we’re very excited to be a partner in getting this development completed.”
The name Bolt + Tie is a reference to the area’s history, according to Stonecipher.
“It harkens back to the time when that block was home to a train car company, which was a major employer for the area,” he said. “It’s a nice homage to that historic commercial use.”