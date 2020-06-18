Norton expands immediate care access in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As growth continues in Shelby County, healthcare options are also expanding. At a time during the coronavirus pandemic, when a lot of folks aren’t ready to go back to the hospital just yet, Norton Healthcare is opening an Immediate Care Center at just the right time.
The new center is just the latest component in 25,000 square feet of health help. After offering a separate Cancer Institute in 2004, the Norton footprint on Frankfort Road was born ten years later with pediatrics and 20,000 appointments that year in 2014. Orthopedics was added as was, cardiology, women’s services, and adult primary care. Immediate care, 7 days a week, becomes the latest addition.
Staff is getting ready right now to open for patients who need help with minor illnesses and injuries, X-rays can be done on site. Patients can come in or reserve appointments on-line. Dr. Joshua Honaker, Norton’s Chief Medical Administrative Officer says being open every day, is a big plus for folks especially during the coronavirus.
“For the outpatient setting, if you don’t have to go to an ER then the immediate care center is the next great level of care,” Dr. Honaker said. “If your primary care office is closed, the immediate care center helps meet that gap for people who don’t need to go to the ER, but they do need care after hours.”
The ICC opens up Monday, June 22 with hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
