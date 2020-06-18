2 Norton Healthcare COVID-19 patients enrolled in new clinical trials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two COVID-19 patients will be the first in the world to participate in new clinical trials.
The patients were enrolled in the trial by Norton Healthcare with a goal of helping the patients overcome the infection.
One patient trial involves acalabrutinib, which is used to block a protein called bruton tyrosine kinase in some cancer patients. According to Norton, the trial will “investigate the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of acalabrutinib together with best supportive care in the treatment of COVID-19.”
A second trial will look a new compound called TL-895, which also targets bruton tyrosine kinase.
In May, Norton Healthcare researchers also began looking at how effective and safe APL-9 was in adults with mild to moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19. According to Norton Healthcare, “APL-9 is a drug designed to inhibit or block activation of part of the complement pathway and potentially reduce inflammation in the lungs.”
In April, Norton Healthcare teams began looking at the use of convalescent plasma to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19. Since then, nearly 70 patients have received the plasma, according to Norton.
