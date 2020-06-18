Protesters arrested following altercation with driver in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said Thursday that the driver who ran over a protester in downtown Louisville has come forward to police and won't face any charges.
But two protesters are.
The incident near 6th and Liberty streets during the Wednesday morning rush was captured on a real-time crime camera.
Police said protesters had blocked the intersection, standing in front of the woman’s car with a megaphone.
During a verbal altercation between the driver and the protesters, someone ripped out one of the driver’s dreadlocks.
When someone pulled a gun, the driver sped off and struck a protester.
When she stopped at a red light a block later, someone pointed a gun at her.
Police said that man was 21-year-old Darius Anderson, who allegedly passed the gun off to 19-year-old Brioanna Richards.
Both are charged with rioting, disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway.
Anderson faces additional charges of first-degree wanton endangerment.
