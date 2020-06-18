Protesters wary of LMPD’s ‘officer intervention’ policy to prevent excessive force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police policies on body cameras and tear gas have already changed in Louisville following weeks of protest. At a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer and interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder announced further reforms.
“Resolving conflict and keeping everyone safe without the use of force is always the goal,” Fischer said.
Under a new policy, officers will be required to intervene verbally or physically to prevent fellow officers from using unlawful or excessive force.
Officers who intervene would be protected from retaliation but officers who don't intervene would be subject to review on a case by case basis.
“While intervention should always be the response of police officers, this policy simply outlines what out departmental expectations are, how we expect our officers to behave,” Schroeder said.
The policy comes in the wake of the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis which Schroeder called shocking. While one officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes killing him, three other officers at the scene did not appear to intervene.
For some protesters in downtown Louisville, LMPD’s new policy doesn’t go far enough.
“It’s almost sad that you have to write that down, that that’s not something people are just doing because they’re being good people,” protester Clark Bellar said. “I don’t know why that took so long.”
Activist Carmen Jones tells WAVE 3 she's been the victim of excessive force and still has the bruises as proof.
On Monday, she says she was involved in a demonstration downtown where she confronted officers.
“One of them tried to hit me with his ‘billy club’ and I snatched it out of his hand. Next thing I know there’s seven officers on me,” Jones said.
Jones said she was later arrested. Her experience makes her question what LMPD's new policy will accomplish.
“Just because they put laws in place for excessive force not to be used doesn’t mean that they aren’t going to use it. They put laws in place and told them that they couldn’t use their body cams and they do it anyway,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.