Rally held outside outside Campbell County Courthouse for abused pup

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Animal advocates are calling for justice in the case of a dog allegedly beaten by his former owner.
A viral video purports to show two Northern Kentucky residents, a man and woman, hitting a one-year-old pit bull named Justice with a hammer and a crutch.
Newport police charged Cameron Covington and the woman with animal abuse. She pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor. He has not.
Covington was due back in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing. Meanwhile, around a dozen animal-rights advocates stood outside the courthouse rallying for him to plead guilty and to raise awareness about animal cruelty.
Justice is faring better now in the care of his foster mom, Stephanie Weddle.
“He’s just the happiest boy in the world,” Weddle said. “Big puppy, super playful.”
Weddle says Justice was beaten because he bit the accused couple’s child. She adds the jail sentence of the woman who pleaded guilty is not enough, calling it a “slap on the wrist.”
“Her jail sentence was minimal, maybe seven days, that’s it for pleading guilty,” Weddle said.
Weddle has the same concerns should Covington plead guilty.
“It’s going to be a very short jail sentence, and it’s going to be a minimal fine,” she said. “Will that stop him from going out and committing more crimes?”
Covington pleaded not guilty Wednesday. He will be back in court July 13.
Weddle says she and her fellow advocates will be out protesting then as well.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.