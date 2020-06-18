StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

We introduce a rain chance higher than 10% today. That is at least some improvement for those that need the rain. And many of us do as you’ll see in the video update with parts of WAVE Country upgraded to near-drought status.
The downpours/thunderstorms this afternoon will be quite scattered with an overall focus along/east of I-65 when you look at the radar later on. Many will get missed.
We should see a near repeat on Friday with slightly less coverage and therefore more heat.
Saturday still looks to be our hottest day of the next 10 days ahead and likely our driest as well.
A front will approach late Sunday into Monday and will likely stall near us to focus a couple rounds of thunderstorms.
After that front fades off the map, another one rolls in from the northwest with more showers and thunderstorms.
So the outlook is certainly more active next week compared to the “quiet” week we have enjoy thus far.
Be safe!
