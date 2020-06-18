Volunteers to start restoring Greenwood Cemetery this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Supporters of Greenwood Cemetery say the Chickasaw Neighborhood landmark continues to suffer from neglect after years of mismanagement.
“It’s a sad connotation when you look back through that Johnson grass and you find a stone covered up with vines and trees have grown up,” Lloyd Davis of the National Association for Black Veterans (NABVETS) said. “That person has been left behind.”
Greenwood opened in 1903 as the final resting place for generations of black Louisvillians. Volunteers with NABVETS estimate as many as 200 veterans could be buried there.
In recent years, cleanup efforts have been organized to cut grass and remove fallen trees.
State Senator Gerald Neal and State Representative Reginald Meeks have scheduled a press conference for Saturday morning to issue a new call for volunteers. Current volunteers are hoping to launch ongoing and regular maintenance for the historic cemetery.
“We’re just in a fight to try and see if we can find a way to keep this all cleaned up,” NABVET volunteer Jo Ann Orr said. “We spent the last 3 or 4 years getting it that way. And now it seems to be an issue just to keep it that way.”
Orr, a retired Army veteran, has two uncles and a grandfather buried at Greenwood. All three were veterans.
