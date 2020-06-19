57 arrested overnight in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tensions between Louisville police and demonstrators escalated downtown overnight Thursday, ending in at least 57 arrests.
LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder said trouble started just after 11 p.m. Thursday with reports of windows being broken at Metro Hall and shots being fired in the area. Police also released video footage of a firework being thrown at the Hall of Justice.
Then, around 2:45 a.m., LMPD reported rioters started throwing bottles at officers.
That’s when the LMPD Special Response Team moved in, clearing Jefferson Square Park with pepper balls.
“Once the park was cleared, officers found several pieces of pipe and other materials that could be used to make pipe bombs,” Schroeder said, “prompting a response from our bomb squad and K9 units.”
Schroeder said the group also set several fires throughout the night.
The interim chief stressed the importance of peaceful protesting without allowing violence to incite in any capacity.
“We continue to value the voices of those who come to peacefully demonstrate their feelings,” he said, “but we simply cannot have, we cannot tolerate the destruction we saw last night, the violence we saw last night.”
Jefferson Square Park reopened around 5 a.m. Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.