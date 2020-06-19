Behind the Forecast: How winds turns wicked

Damaging winds, also called straight-line wind to separate them from tornado damage, are caused by strong thunderstorms. Straight-line winds are any thunderstorm wind that is not associated with rotation. A few processes within strong thunderstorms can lead to damaging winds. Most thunderstorm winds that cause damage at the surface are caused by the thunderstorm’s downdraft. The National Weather Service (NWS) defines a downdraft as “a small-scale column of air that rapidly sinks toward the ground, usually accompanied by precipitation as in a shower or thunderstorm.” Winds from a downdraft can cause damage similar to an EF0 (65-85 MPH) or EF1 (86-110 MPH) tornado.