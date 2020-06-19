Bellarmie Debuts New Floor

Bellarmine has been upgrading Knights Hall for a few years now, and the latest completed project is a new court. “It’s a source of pride, not just for Bellarmine basketball, but Bellarmine University,” said Davenport. While the work was being done on the floor, the mischievious head coach would sneak into the arena to take pictures to send to his squad. “I just captioned them, ‘to our team', and I said, ‘can’t wait til you get back. I miss you. Signed the court. Your floor'”, joked Davenport.