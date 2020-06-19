Bellarmie Debuts New Floor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “It’s a source of pride”, said Bellarmine men’s basketball head coach, Scott Davenport as he looked at the brand new floor in Knights Hall.
Bellarmine has been upgrading Knights Hall for a few years now, and the latest completed project is a new court. “It’s a source of pride, not just for Bellarmine basketball, but Bellarmine University,” said Davenport. While the work was being done on the floor, the mischievious head coach would sneak into the arena to take pictures to send to his squad. “I just captioned them, ‘to our team', and I said, ‘can’t wait til you get back. I miss you. Signed the court. Your floor'”, joked Davenport.
Along with spinning the Knights head around to face the opposite direction for TV purposes, Bellarmine’s new conference, the Atlantic Sun logo is now in the lanes. “The A-Sun has been tremendous. Their cooperation, and they’re greeting us with open arms. They’ve been tremendous,” said Davenport.
But the upgrades don’t stop on the hardwood. “The same rims, the same goals that are in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke. The three sided shot clocks. You know, we’ve led the nation six of the last 10 years in shooting. Top four nine of the last 10. If we’re not, we’re not blaming on the coaching, we’re blaming it on the new rims,” joked Davenport.
So, when Bellarmine players and fans step foot in Knights Hall this winter expect a whole new experience
