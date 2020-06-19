Breonna Taylor’s mom on Hankison firing: ‘Best news I’ve gotten today’

“One thing that was concerning me this week is that every day it kept being, ‘Today’s gonna be the day they announce there’s no charges,’” Baker said. “I ask whoever keeps putting that out there, with no justification to put that out there, they need to stop. I see it as a ploy just to rile up tension, rile up protesters, and create tension between those who are out there trying to fight for justice peacefully, and the law enforcement officers who are assigned to that detail ... The law enforcement officers out there deserve that type of tension, and neither do the protesters. So whoever keeps putting that out there, please wait and let the evidence come out. Let the FBI and let Attorney General Daniel Cameron do their independent investigations, because we do want an independent investigation.”