Breonna Taylor’s mom on Hankison firing: ‘Best news I’ve gotten today’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tamika Palmer expressed relief Friday upon learning LMPD has begun efforts to fire Brett Hankison, one of three officers involved in the shooting death of her daughter, Breonna Taylor.
“I called Tamika to let her know,” said Lonita Baker, an attorney for Taylor’s family. “She said, ‘That’s the best news I’ve gotten today.‘”
Hankison and two other officers served a warrant at Taylor’s home on March 13, as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police afterward that when he and Taylor asked who was knocking at the door, there was no reply. Then, when he saw the door being rammed open, Walker fired one shot toward the ground, prompting a barrage of gunfire in return. Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot multiple times and lay dying in her hallway.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday that LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder has begun “initiating termination procedures” against Hankison. Shortly afterward, LMPD shared with local media the pre-termination letter Schroeder has sent to Hankison. (Read the full letter at the bottom of this page)
“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Schroeder wrote to Hankison, who, according to the letter, had previously been disciplined for “reckless conduct that injured (an) innocent person.” Schroeder also cited the fact that Hankison “wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds” into Taylor’s apartment without knowing who or what he was shooting at.
“Your conduct demands your termination,” Schroeder continued.
Baker said she was happy about the decision to fire Hankison.
“I’m glad that the letter was detailed and that it was as harsh as it was,” she said. “We knew that’s what happened, we went to the apartment, we saw the bullet holes. We talked to the neighbors, so we’ve known what happened.”
Hankison will have a chance to state his case and defend himself. The date for that hearing was redacted from Schroeder’s letter. Baker said termination isn’t enough for Hankison.
“The letter gives me hope that we will be charged,” she said. “The letter specifically said 10 counts of deadly force used, so definitely charges. I think that what we saw in the letter justifies charging Hankison as it relates to the death of Breonna Taylor.”
Baker also urged people who have used social media to spread misinformation about the case to stop. Civil rights activist Shaun King, who has more than 1 million Twitter followers, posted several inaccurate tweets Thursday ahead of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s news conference at which Cameron announced little new, only that his office’s investigation was ongoing, and that he wouldn’t comment further about the case until it was complete.
“One thing that was concerning me this week is that every day it kept being, ‘Today’s gonna be the day they announce there’s no charges,’” Baker said. “I ask whoever keeps putting that out there, with no justification to put that out there, they need to stop. I see it as a ploy just to rile up tension, rile up protesters, and create tension between those who are out there trying to fight for justice peacefully, and the law enforcement officers who are assigned to that detail ... The law enforcement officers out there deserve that type of tension, and neither do the protesters. So whoever keeps putting that out there, please wait and let the evidence come out. Let the FBI and let Attorney General Daniel Cameron do their independent investigations, because we do want an independent investigation.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.