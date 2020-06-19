Calls for action by mayor made during National Action Network rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Metro chapter of the National Action Network held a news conference on the steps of Metro Hall demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
The group says there’s a lack of leadership coming from the office of Mayor Greg Fischer and they hope the gathering sends a message that they want change.
"Take your knee of our necks," said a member of the group using a bullhorn. "Lift your knee off of the open records. Lift your knee off of this investigation and let it rain like justice. Do the right thing. We need you to be a courageous, fearless leader."
Yesterday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his investigation is not complete.
The rally began approximately 90 minute before Mayor Fischer announced that Brett Hankison, one of the officers responsible for Taylor’s death, has been issued a pre-termination letter and will be fired from LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.