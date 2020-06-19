COVID-19 Testing held by Louisville Urban League

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League teamed up with the Christina Lee Brown Enviome Institute to bring more COVID-19 testing to the city.
The tests found out if people have COVID-19 currently or have had it in the past.
Rachel Keith with the UofL Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute says the mass testing is about preparing for the future.
"We're trying to do it at a really fast pace which is not what science usually does," Keith said. "So it's helpful to get through large quantaties of people like this so we can understand if there's a second wave in the fall we know what to do."
Testing, which was dome for community members who walked up or drove-thru, has concluded for the day.
Some of the people were given $50 gift cards for getting tested.
