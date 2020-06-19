FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 3003 Springfield Drive, Apt, 4, Louisville, KY. As we have stated before, FBI Louisville is conducting an independent investigation into all aspects of the death of Breonna Taylor. When investigating potential civil rights violations, the FBI will take a fresh look at all the evidence, including interviewing witnesses who have already spoken to the original investigating agency, interviewing witnesses who have not yet spoken to law enforcement, and examining all physical and video evidence to better understand what transpired. Today’s action is part of this process.