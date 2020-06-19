Firefighter transported to hospital after battling Old Louisville house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters from The Louisville Metro Fire Department worked to put out flames after a house caught fire in Old Louisville Friday evening.
Major Bobby Cooper said the fire was reported in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street shortly after 5:45 p.m.
Firefighter evacuated the home after finding an interior blaze. Cooper said it took nearly 50 firefighters to control the flames after more than an hour.
The home ended up with extensive damage, and neighboring buildings received minor damage.
One person was treated at the scene for shortness of breath. A firefighter with symptoms of heat exhaustion was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Louisville Metro Arson.
