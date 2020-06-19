FORECAST: A hot weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS AFTERNOON: Isolated gusty thunderstorms are possible
- THIS WEEKEND: The heat builds with highs pushing 90° or higher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city will likely touch 90° this afternoon with mid to upper 80s elsewhere under a partly sunny sky. There will be a continued risk for isolated thunderstorms to pop up that can become briefly strong/severe with heavy rainfall. Most will stay dry.
Tonight features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.
Summer officially begins at 5:43 p.m. ET tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s are expected Saturday as the heat ramps up. 94° is the hottest temperature Louisville has seen in 2020 so far. It will be muggy and warm Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Father’s Day as a cold front approaches. We’ll keep rain chances through most of next week.
