Former tobacco processing plant catches on fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Firefighters are working to put out flames at a building in the Russell neighborhood.
Louisville Fire spokesman Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters received a call at the fire at the intersection of 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. Friday after a CSX worker saw flames.
When fire crews arrived, there was heavy fire on all five floors of the building.
Cooper said the building is a vacant tobacco processing plant that was in the process of being demolished.
Seventy firefighters worked to put out the flames.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
