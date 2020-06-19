Juneteenth celebrations held in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the first year that Juneteenth, the holiday which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, has been marked as a state holiday in Kentucky and Indiana.
There have been many events across Louisville Friday, including one at Waterfront Park thrown by a group called No Justice, No Peace. The celebration was held under the Big Four Bridge and featured poetry readings, live music and art displays.
It even had various information booths to honor the meaning of Juneteenth.
A Juneteenth rally and celebration was also held Friday evening in Smoketown at Bates Memorial Baptist Church on Lampton Street.
The outrage from the police-involved killings of Breonna Talyor, George Floyd and Michael Newby, a 19-year-old black man who was shot in the back, where the officer was charged with murder but acquitted, inspired a fellow church’s pastor to get involved.
“We have an issue with our police department,” Pastor Timothy Finley said. “We have an issue with our police union. We have an issue with transparency. Yesterday, the attorney general said he’s getting information incrementally. The mayor’s been telling us he’s been giving them all the information. Do we don’t know what to trust, who to trust.”
Speakers at the Smoketown rally included Bates’ pastor, Dr. F. Bruce Williams, Louisville Urban Leauge President Sadiqa Reynolds and State Senator Gerald Neal.
