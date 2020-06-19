3 killed in Shepherdsville crash

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police say three people in a car died Thursday morning following a crash involving two commercial vehicles.
The crash was reported at 10:19 a.m. at KY 480 and KY 61.
According to investigators, a Honda Civic heading west on KY 480 ran the stop sign and was hit by the commercial vehicles.
The victims were all passengers of the Civic. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim died after being taken to a hospital.
Names of the victims have not been released.
