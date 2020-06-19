KSP: Man crashes into two homes while driving under the influence

Charles Phillips (Source: KSP)
By Sarah Jackson | June 19, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 1:58 PM

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man allegedly crashed into two houses while driving under the influence, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said several calls were made to 911 Wednesday about a reckless driver in a blue Jeep that left the roadway numerous times.

When a trooper spotted the driver, identified as Charles Phillips, 24, of New Castle, he was driving on South Property Road. Before initiating a traffic stop, the trooper saw Phillips lose control, go through several yards and hit two houses before coming to a stop.

Phillips was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Phillips was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, operating on a suspended license and reckless driving.

