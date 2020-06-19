KSP: Man crashes into two homes while driving under the influence

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man allegedly crashed into two houses while driving under the influence, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said several calls were made to 911 Wednesday about a reckless driver in a blue Jeep that left the roadway numerous times.
When a trooper spotted the driver, identified as Charles Phillips, 24, of New Castle, he was driving on South Property Road. Before initiating a traffic stop, the trooper saw Phillips lose control, go through several yards and hit two houses before coming to a stop.
Phillips was taken into custody without incident.
No injuries were reported.
Phillips was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, operating on a suspended license and reckless driving.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.