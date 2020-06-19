Louisville school to get state-of-the-art fitness center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Kentucky schools, including one in Louisville, have something fun to look forward to in the fall.
Stuart Frost Sixth Grade Academy in Louisville, along Hyattsville Elementary School, in Hyattsville, and Wurtland Middle School, in Wurtland, will be receiving a state of the art fitness center worth $100,000.
Governor Andy Beshear announced the winning schools on Twitter Thursday.
The fitness centers all part of the Commonwealth’s Don’t Quit campaign which highlights schools that show great leadership when working to get and keep students fit.
Campaign organizers plan to hold a ribbon cutting in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.