Louisville Zoo Extends Member Days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to member excitement and demand for tickets, but limited capacity, Louisville Zoo officials have announced that Member Days will be extended through July 3. Ticket sales for general admission will be announced at a later date.
Extended member opportunities for June 26 through July 3 will be made available on the Louisville Zoo’s website beginning Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
Everyone, including members, must reserve tickets online. No one will be admitted without a ticket. Members and guests will be asked to choose their date and hour of arrival. This will help to reduce contact and manage guest capacity.
Ticket entry will be valid for the assigned date and hour only, but guests can stay as long as they like. In order to accommodate the most guests, the Zoo requests that members limit their visits to one per week during this initial phase.
Staff undergo mandatory temperature checks as they arrive to work. All staff in public areas are required to wear masks. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks as well. Zoo keepers continue to wear masks around vulnerable animal populations.
The Zoo is cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas frequently. All restrooms are open with step-and-pull entry or touchless access. Zoo staff and signage throughout the Zoo are in place to help encourage social distancing.
In order to encourage social distancing, guests will follow a one-way route through the Zoo. Indoor exhibit areas remain closed during the initial reopening phase. The Wild Walk trail will take guests through popular exhibits like the Islands, the Americas, Glacier Run and Gorilla Forest. Along the way, guests will be able to see Sunni or Sebastian in the Zoo’s new sloth exhibit and visit elephant calf Fitz. In the coming months, the Zoo hopes to reopen indoor exhibits, rides and playgrounds.
There are limited menus available at select outdoor food kiosks throughout the Zoo, as well as water bottle refill stations. Outdoor picnic areas are arranged to ensure social distancing.
To reserve your Louisville Zoo tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.