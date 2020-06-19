McGrath casts ballot in Ky. primary, instructs others how to cast absentee ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This week, like many others across Kentucky, Amy McGrath has already voted.
In a video posted to social media, McGrath gives instructions on how to mail in an absentee ballot.
“It’s very simple,” Mcgrath said, in the video. “Put it in the mailbox. Bam. For the post office. Make sure its postmarked by 23 June.”
McGrath announced her intent to run for U.S. Senate almost a year ago. She came close to upsetting Republican Andy Barr in the 6th Congressional District 2018 Election, but after her loss, she shifted her sights to unseating Senator Mitch McConnell in the fall.
Since then, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, she’s raised around $41 million dollars in campaign funds, putting her far ahead of other Democratic candidates in that respect, even as the popularity of some grows.
McGrath stopped by WAVE Country earlier in June.
"I'm somebody who doesn't look at everything through a political lens," McGrath said on the program. "I look at things through being a wife, being a mother of three small kids, and being a United States Marine for 20 years."
In that discussion, McGrath named her primary goals as improving health care and education.
"We have to have leaders that not only want to preserve what we have with the Affordable Care Act, which was not a perfect piece of legislation," she said. "But, you know what, no major piece of legislation in our country ever came out perfect. We fix it. We make it better. We keep the things we like about it and change the things we don't like."
McGrath added she wanted to be a voice for all Kentuckians in the face of the pandemic and protests across the commonwealth.
“With the coronavirus, with what we’re all dealing with, the inequities of our healthcare system are exacerbated now more than ever,” she said.
McGrath is running against 9 other candidates in the primary. Election day is June 23.
