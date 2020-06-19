Phenix City boy rescues toddler from drowning while vacationing in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVM) - A family from Eufaula, Alabama is fighting for their sons life after he nearly drowned on vacation in Panama City Beach.
Keya Carter and her husband Maurice Jackson have been vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida since last Saturday with their five children. But this past Tuesday is a day that they will never forget.
Four-year-old Kailon was enjoying a pool day with his family when his oldest sibling asked his mother to get him some food. Carter said Kailon was out of the water when she got up. But when she turned her back, all she could remember was hearing a scream for help.
“My body just blocked out everybody. I could only hear Connor screaming help,” Carter said. “When I turned around, I could just see my son foaming at the mouth and stuff. So, I just pulled him out of the pool.”
In those moments after Kailon fell into the water, Connor Bunce, a 10-year-old boy from Phenix City Alabama who was also vacationing with Kailon’s family, said he knew immediately what to do in that moment.
“I saw Kailon floating near the bottom of the pool, so I dove down there, grabbed him by his arm, and pulled him back up and held him by his head and then yelled ‘help!’ to his mom,” Connor said.
Kailon was transported by paramedics to the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center where he has remained since Tuesday. Carter said her son is making a slow recovery, but he has to remain on ventilators to support his lungs.
“I just wish it wasn’t him,” she said. “I wish I could just take his place. I just would have never expected something like this to happen.”
Carter said she and her family aren’t sure when they will be able to come home with Kailon’s condition, but one thing is for sure:
“Connor is a hero and we thank Connor. Connor has been apart of our family ever since our son has started playing baseball with his dad,” Carter said.
Kailon’s mom said doctors hope to remove the ventilator’s within the next few days depending on his condition.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.