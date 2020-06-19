Protesters at Jefferson Square Park say they are protecting Breonna Taylor’s memorial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson Square Park has become home to protesters who said they need to guard a memorial created for Breonna Taylor. Some have stayed there going on two weeks and said they are not going anywhere.
Lauren Argo, a local artist and protester, said she’s camped at Jefferson Square Park for 12 consecutive nights. Argo said she’s seen it all from statues being defaced to arrests. According to Argo, the longer there are no answers the higher tensions grow.
Argo believes the city is trying to clear out the Breonna memorial in the park. She's encouraging more people to camp out to make sure that doesn't happen.
"For me it is a very black and white issue. For me it's very good versus evil," Argo said. "I feel like we are in a civil war in Louisville Kentucky right now that's what I feel I am a part of."
The protesters said they want to keep the space sacred. Argo said police have warned campers that they have to leave after 24 hours. However, when they try to leave Argo said they are trapped in and then are arrested.
There are multiple organizations in the park and some said they won’t leave until Taylor’s family gets justice.
