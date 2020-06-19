Report: Premature baby born at 22 weeks in Indiana goes home

“This baby in particular, she needed assistance for a month on a breathing machine,” Dr. Taha BenSaad, who works at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, said. “We call it a non-invasive ventilator. She was breathing on her own, but she needed support. But then that’s gradually weaned off, and now she’s breathing on her own. She’s only going home with nasal cannula, just a little bit of oxygen to help her out.”