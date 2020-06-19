Report: Premature baby born at 22 weeks in Indiana goes home

(WAVE) - An Indiana infant named A’zharayah could be seen as a miracle by some.
The 4-month-old central Indiana baby is alive thanks to the staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, WTHR reports, because A’zharayah was born at only 22 weeks.
She weighed 1 pound when she was born on Jan. 31.
After a nearly five-month stay, A’zharayah is going home to her family, where she will have help breaking with an oxygen machine.
Brittany Garnett, the baby’s mother, told WTHR it was difficult having her daughter at the hospital for several months because other family members could not meet her.
“This baby in particular, she needed assistance for a month on a breathing machine,” Dr. Taha BenSaad, who works at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, said. “We call it a non-invasive ventilator. She was breathing on her own, but she needed support. But then that’s gradually weaned off, and now she’s breathing on her own. She’s only going home with nasal cannula, just a little bit of oxygen to help her out.”
A’zharayah weighs nearly seven pounds now, and BenSaad said her survival may not have happened just two decades ago.
“This baby, she did really well, and we are actually very happy that she will be going home today,” BenSaad said. “It’s a big, big milestone for us.”
