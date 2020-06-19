Southeast Christian Church holding donation drive of personal care items

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southeast Christian Church is collecting personal care items for those in need.
Food items needed include:
- Peanut butter
- Rice
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Canned vegetables and fruit
- Macaroni and cheese
- Dry breakfast items
- Canned meat
- Any other in-date, non-perishable foods
The drive will continue Monday, June 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at any of the 10 Southeast Christian Church campuses.
Because the process is contactless, if you want to donate you need to put the items in your trunk. Once you pull up to the site, a worker will have you pop your trunk and take the items out.
When they’re finished collecting the goods the workers will place a receipt in your trunk.
