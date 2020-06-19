VIDEO: Protesters asked to clear park following reports of explosions, gunshots, breaking glass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Protesters were asked to temporarily clear Jefferson Square Park following reports of fireworks, explosions, breaking glass and gunshots.
Louisville Metro Police Department said reports of fireworks and explosions were reported after protesters returned to the park around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police also received reports of glass breaking at Metro Hall and gunshots.
Video released by LMPD early Friday morning showed fireworks or explosives set off in the park and being thrown at Metro Hall and the Hall of Justice.
LMPD officers and a Special Response team gave several orders to disperse, according to LMPD, then asked protesters to temporarily clear the park so they could walk through and do a safety check. Police said the protesters agreed.
Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, LMPD said officers who were monitoring the park had bottles thrown at them so the officers cleared the park again.
Police said overnight, three vehicles were towed and eight people were taken into custody.
LMPD said more information would be released Friday.
