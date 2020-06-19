Watch Juneteenth Jubilee on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Park is hosting a virtual Juneteenth Jubilee series.
You can watch the Juneteenth Jubilee series on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee at noon on WAVE 3 News each Friday through July 31.
“We are excited to continue our collaboration on the Juneteenth Jubilee,” Waterfront Park president and executive director Deborah Bilitski said. “Although we would rather be celebrating in person with the community, we recognize the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disproportionate impact on African Americans. We’re happy to offer a virtual, educational and celebratory experience that we hope will help to expand the community’s understanding of the significance of Juneteenth.”
The series will feature the following 15 minute long episodes:
- Episode 1: “WAR” Story: On April 12, 1861, Confederates bombarded Union soldiers at Fort Sumter and black soldiers were turned away from fighting.
- Episode 2: “EMANCIPATION” Story: On September 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
- Episode 3: “SURRENDER” Story: On April 9, 1865, Confederate General in Chief, Robert E. Lee surrendered.
- Episode 4: “NEWS” Story: On June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger read aloud the contents of “General Order No. 3”, announcing the total emancipation of those held as slaves.
- Episode 5: “FEAST” Story: Former slave, Laura, recalls a feast on Juneteenth.
- Episode 6: “REALITY” Story: Some cities ban the celebration of Juneteenth and neo-slavery continues.
- Episode 7: “HOLIDAY” Story: A national movement works to make Juneteenth a holiday.
Waterfront Park partnered with Jecorey 1200 Arthur and Actors Theatre of Louisville for the series.
The Big Four Bridge will also be lit up in red, white and blue each Friday through July 31 to celebrate Juneteenth.
