15-week road through Triple Crown begins Saturday with Belmont Stakes

The favorite for Saturday’s race, Tiz the Law, has been at or near the top of rankings for the 3-year-olds for nearly the entire year. The colt could be on the verge of becoming the next big star. Last fall, Tiz the Law captured the Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park. He is 2-for-2 this year, with of pair of dazzling wins in the Holy Bull and Florida Derby. His respected trainer, Barclay Tagg, knows the ropes. Tagg won the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness with Funny Cide. From the No. 8 gate Saturday, Tiz the Law could very well get a great trip on Saturday, tracking the front runners and biding his time. From a class standpoint, he has his competition over a Belmont barrel.