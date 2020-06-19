WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot & humid with scattered storms

- Isolated to scattered storms will bring brief heavy rain for some
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated downpour is possible, otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Overnight low will be mild in the 60s for most, 70 in the city.
AIR QUALITY ALERT - Summer officially begins at 5:43 p.m. tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s are expected Saturday as the heat ramps up. 94° is the hottest temperature Louisville has seen in 2020 so far.
It will be muggy and warm Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
For Father’s Day on Sunday we’ll keep a downpour chance in the morning, but a majority of the storm chance takes place during the afternoon as highs reach into the lower 90s.
We’ll keep rain chances into early next week and then scattered through the rest of next week.
